Actor Himansh Kohli, who hails from Delhi, got stuck in Mumbai after the nationwide lockdown was announced owing to the coronavirus outbreak. So, when the news came out that domestic flights in the country would resume services from Monday, the actor booked himself two tickets on the very first flight that left for Delhi.

“I wanted to go home ever since the lockdown was announced, but I could not. I planned to travel via road but I wasn’t sure about the situation on the highway. But then I read that domestic flights were set to resume, and as soon as I got a notification that bookings were open, I booked my tickets,” Himansh told Bollywood news and gossip site, SpotboyE. The actor also admitted fearing that his flight might get cancelled but thankfully, it didn’t and he reached home safely.

Fully aware that many would see it as a wastage of resources, the actor says the lives are more important. “I had booked two seats for myself – the middle and window seats – to minimise contact with anyone. I understand it might seem wasteful but our life is more important. I felt lucky and fortunate that I reached Delhi safely,” he said.

Shedding more light on the journey, the actor said that the passengers were asked to follow social distancing throughout, their temperatures were checked and they were asked to show the ‘safe’ certificate on the Aarogya Setu app. “Once inside the plane, everything looked just like before. However, there was no food provided; only a bottle of water. While lavatories were accessible, we were advised against using them,” he added.

The actor was received by his father at the airport and they sanitised the car afterwards. He didn’t come in any physical contact with anyone until he reached home and took a shower.

