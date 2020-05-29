After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometown, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted around 177 women labourers from Odisha who were stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.



As per the reports, a special aircraft was arranged for them and it took off from Kochi airport (for Bhubaneshwar) on Friday morning at 8 am.



The women were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory in Ernakulam. Onboard also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory.

The 46-year-old actor has also launched a toll-free helpline number through which one can reach out to his team for help.