Before succumbing to the fatal illness, actor Irrfan Khan contributed to the funds meant to help those affected with the novel coronavirus. The news came into light when a close friend who collected the funds revealed the last generous act of the Pan Singh Tomar actor. Khan died a month ago battling cancer. He was 53.

His friend and neighbour Ziaullah, from Jaipur, speaking to an online portal informed: “With the coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn’t know what the left hand has given. For them, it was more important for people to get relief.”

Ziaullah further added that he wanted to tell everyone about a generous soul like Irrfan, now that he is no more.