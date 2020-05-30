In its latest report, Forbes has claimed that make-up mogul and social media influencer Kylie Jenner will no longer remain the youngest billionaire after accusing the star of 'inflating the size and success of her business'.

In March 2019, Forbes had declared Jenner as the "youngest self-made billionaire", but now it has expressed that the brand's revenues don't add up.

In a recent report titled, Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies, that came out on Friday, Forbes claimed that after procuring documents from Coty, which purchased 51 per cent share in Kylie cosmetics, the US outlet has found out that the enterprise is “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”. It also alleged that "the business was never that big, to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016".

Reacting to the magazine's claims, Jenner took to Twitter and wrote:

"What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

She added, "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading."

"But okay I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine," adding, "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."

As per reports, Jenner’s attorney, Michael Kump, has rejected the findings of the report and stated that it is “filled with outright lies”.