Actress Adah Sharma, whose last film was Commando 3, is keeping her fans entertained throughout the lockdown period with her posts on social media. Adah does everything from cooking a 'khayali pulao', mopping the house while she is doing a headstand to hula-hooping. The actress has come up with some really creative videos. "Entertainment is like the need of the hour. So I hope people enjoy my videos on social media," says the actress.

But the actress also admits that she has a lot of work to do every day at home just like most other people. "We don't have house help, so by the time my mother and I cook, clean and eat, the entire day goes by. In the evening I play the piano for about two hours, and I am reading a lot of scripts. I watch Modern Family sometimes," says Adah who wrapped up the shooting of her next film Man to Man, just before the lockdown.

In her last film Commando 3 (which premieres on Zee Cinema this weekend), Adah impressed the audience with her action scenes. Talking about her role and experience, she says, "My role in Commando 3 was very different from the usual. We've mostly seen heroines be an arm-candy or a damsel in distress in action movies. But in Commando 3 I had to do a lot of action sequences. We've tried to break the stereotype of a heroine in an action movie."

The actress also reveals how she had to specially train in Indian martial art forms for the role that required her to be flexible and agile. "I learnt Silambam and I was already comfortable doing rope Mallakhamb. Although I practised these for the movie, I personally like Indian forms of martial arts. I am not against modern workout regimens, I just feel that there is a lot we can learn from Indian traditional art forms," says Adah who started her film career with the horror movie 1920. The actress says she was discouraged by many people from accepting the film. She says, "People said this is the first time that the audience will see me, and my debut film shouldn't be a horror movie. But I am someone who likes to experiment so I went ahead and did it. I have also realised that whenever I have picked a role that's very different the audience has been very receptive to it."





Her next film, Man to Man, is quite unusual and Adah shares details about it. "It's a story about a guy who gets married to a girl, and later discovers that the girl is actually a man. I play this man's role. It's a romantic story, it's very different and I am very excited for people to watch it."

Adah has a loyal fan following of 4.3M on Instagram, 1.2M on Twitter and 4.2M on Facebook. But this is not just on social media, even in real life the actress has fans across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. "I am very fortunate to have such a fan following. They love me so much that even if I am wearing something weird for the red carpet or any event, they will still like it. I have also noticed that I don't even have to reply to trolls. I say this because, under the troll's comment, there will be 500 comments by my fans defending me. I am really touched by this love," signs off the actress.

Watch the World Television Premiere of Commando 3 on May 31 on Zee Cinema at 12 noon