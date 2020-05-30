This Sunday, names such as Sudha Murthy, Latha Rajnikanth, Salim Merchant, Kailash Kher, Terence Lewis, Nikhil Chinapa, Javed Ali, Kubbra Sait, Danish Sait, Cyrus Sahukar and Best Kept Secret join hands for the Love 2 Humanity virtual entertainment experience. The global broadcast aims to raise funds and support the folk artistes of Zariya Foundation. The Zariya Foundation works to alleviate the suffering of the poor, abandoned, sick and dying and to uplift the standards of health and education for the youth around the world.

The virtual entertainment experience will also unveil a specially created post-lockdown anthem. The show is produced and created by India’s leading experiential agency Phase 1 Events & Experiences. “This is our labour of love and hope to the world after lockdown. We are beginning to foresee a future where we return to a different normal. People everywhere are uncertain and looking for ways to be inspired and hopeful about the future. This initiative of ours will help people around the world stay strong, positive and embrace the changes ahead of us through the life-affirming power of music, stories and conversation,” said Oum Pradutt, Founder & Managing Director of Phase 1 Events & Experiences.



Details: 31 May, 7pm on love2humanity.com