Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus, actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero for hundreds of migrant workers and labourers who were stuck in different parts of the country. The 46-year-old actor hasn't left any stone unturned in ensuring that stranded people reach their home.



He has arranged multiple private buses for them. And, earlier this week, he even arranged an aircraft to airlift over 170 women workers, hailing from Odisha, who were stuck in Kerala's Ernakulam.

In the middle of all of this, a photo of actor's Mumbai local pass from 1998 went viral on social media, leaving netizens emotional. The photo features a monthly first-class pass of Mumbai local, which was valid between Borivali and Churchgate and was issued for Rs 420, and an ID card for Western Railways, issued in July 1997, when Sonu Sood was just 24.



Sharing the photo on Twitter, one of the users wrote, "The one who has struggled for real can only understand the pain of others. Once, Sonu Sood used to travel by Rs 420 local train pass."



Replying to him, Sonu Sood wrote, "Life is a full circle'.