India cricketer Hardik Pandya announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, were expecting their first child.



Hardik made this announcement on Instagram and also shared pictures of the two tying the knot. His post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."



Hardik had previously shared his engagement to Natasa on social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."



