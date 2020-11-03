Actor Vivaan Shah who was recently seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable boy, adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shah, 30, the youngest son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah becomes the latest victim among celebrities to have got the virus. Confirming the news, the Saat Khoon Maaf actor told a news daily, "Yes, I am not well and I have tested positive for COVID-19."

Vivaan who was also seen in Farah Khan's multi-starrer film Happy New Year posted a picture on Halloween on his Instagram profile. The actor donned the attire of a Dracula. His last post was on the legendary actor Sean Connery. He captioned it as: "RIP Sean Connery We are already missing you. What an actor! What a presence! One of the greatest of all time."