Post the arrest of Arnab Goswami in the early hours of Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut issued a message to the Maharashtra government through a video.

The Manikarnika actor recorded the video titled ‘Message for the Maharashtra government’ and shared it on social media. Kangana starts by asking a question to the State government. She says, “Today Arnab Goswami has been manhandled and beaten up. How many arrests will you make and how many voices will you silence?”

Kangana also targets the Congress government and asks the ‘Sonia Sena’ the same question.

The actor also reminds that in the past many voices have been strangled for free speech but she points out that this will only lead to the rise of more voices.

Kangana who seemed angry indulged in name-calling in the video. She says, “Why do you feel angry when people call you penguin. You look like a penguin; hence people call you so. They call you Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena. And there is nothing wrong in that.”

Kangana is known to share a good rapport with the Arnab and has been very critical of the Maharashtra government.