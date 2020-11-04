Streaming giant Netflix has got access to unseen footage of Victoria and David Beckham for its new web-series, which will focus on the journey and career of football icon along with his family life.



The Beckhams have reportedly struck a 16 million-pound deal with Netflix and the collaboration is expected to give Brand Beckham a much-needed boost.



According to sources, the web series will show a completely different side to David - one the public very rarely get to see. It is also been said that Victoria was keen for the family to star in their own upmarket reality show.





"Victoria thinks this is perfect. She wants the documentary to show how happy they are, and what a strong relationship they have with each other and their children. She's always come across well on TV, as people can see her sense of humour, and she's hoping this one will do the same, as well as give a much-needed boost to Brand Beckham, after a testing few months in lockdown. However, she doesn't want her marriage to come under any more scrutiny," a source said.

The show will have family footage of birthdays and Christmas celebrations and reportedly follow David in his current life with global business ventures and family time. It is also reported that the series will begin with a football game between David and his father, Ted.



(With inputs from IANS)