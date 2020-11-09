Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 18 today and the model-turned-actor treated her fans with some throwback pictures. Collated in a video, Malaika shared six pictures with the caption: “Our baby boy turns 18.”

While in some pictures we see little Arhaan in his mommy’s arms, Malaika also shared a picture with ex-husband Arbaaz in the frame. There is also a fun picture of the mom and son trying one of the filters with dog ears and tongue splashing their faces. Actors Bipasha Basu, Sophie Chaudhry and many others have commented on the picture, extending their heartiest greetings.

The couple had celebrated Arhaan’s 15th birthday together before they separated. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.