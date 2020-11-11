After launching her YouTube channel, actress Zareen Khan has now come up with a website titled Happy Hippie Zareen.

"I'm really excited to introduce my first official website. It is registered by the name of 'Happy Hippie Zareen' as that's what describes me the best. The website features my works, pictures and all other facts that my fans wanted to know about me and it will also have first-hand information about all my future projects. I am looking forward to connecting with my fans from across the globe through the website," Zareen shared.

Zareen will next be seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Harish Vyas directorial casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.