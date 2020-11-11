Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalaripayattu. The actress posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer.



"What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning... stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy... learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do," she wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu.



Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad, which released earlier this year, and will next be seen in Wild Dog.

