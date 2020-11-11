Jason Momoa has been acting in the film and TV industries for more than 20 years now, but it is only during the last decade that he’s become a household name. While this character Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones made quite the stir on-screen, it wasn't until Aquaman that the star reached global stardom. In a recent interview, Momoa said that his time between Westeros and the DC Extended Universe wasn’t in the best financially.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt."

Luckily for Jason Momoa, his fortunes shifted when he was selected to play Aquaman in the DCEU, with his casting becoming official in June 2014.

Fans may recall that actor had mentioned his struggles in passing on Instagram in early 2019, with a throwback post saying, "We were too broke to fly home.."