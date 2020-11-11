Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently travelled to Chandigarh with her Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla for a shoot. Needless to say, the actress received a warm reception from her fans and admirers, especially from the ones who aren't getting enough of #SidNaaz.

But, she has left her father Santokh Singh Sukh deeply upset.



Claiming that she didn't even bother to inform her parents about her visit to Chandigarh, Singh told a website that he got to know about her daughter's shooting schedule from the media.



He further added that although the shooting location and her family home were just two hours apart and she knew about her grandfather's knee surgery, Shenaaz didn't bother to meet them. Singh even swore to never speak to Shehnaaz after this incident.