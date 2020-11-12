His convincing act as a slightly jealous and overprotective big brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was his last onscreen outing. Now, Angad Bedi is back as Bhaskar Shetty in ALTBalaji’s potboiler series Mum Bhai. The dapper actor plays a trigger-happy encounter specialist who has a love-hate relationship with his prime target, Rama Shetty, the larger-than-life underworld don enacted by Sikander Kher.

When we told Bedi that his cricketer father, Bishan Singh Bedi — who formed a crucial part of the famed spin quartet in the ’70s — still commands the adulation of the older generation of Bengalis in Kolkata, he quickly pointed out how he owes his career-high to a Bengali. “I got the biggest break from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in Pink,” he avers. We had a chat with Bedi about his work and how fatherhood has changed his life for the better. Excerpts:

Angad Bedi in Mum Bhai

How was it for you to portray Bhaskar Shetty? Your accent is so unaffected.

Learning the language and the accent was difficult, but it was tougher to pull off the part of an encounter specialist who has this unique relationship with his gun. It’s almost his second nature to pull the trigger. But at the same time, Mahesh Shetty is not your typical, heroic, alpha male.

He’s an honest upright guy who comes from South India and works in a Udipi restaurant. It’s about how he finds success as a cop and how that makes people around him deeply insecure. He also has this childlike, immature side to him, which is very endearing. I found it more exciting to get into the skin of this multi-layered character.

After Inside Edge and The Verdict—State vs Nanavati, this will be your third web outing. Do you find this space more rewarding than films?

It’s a great space to be in and the lines between cinema and the web are being further blurred with even the bigwigs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and others invading the space. The OTTs have a young captive audience, who are game for good content and you are not lost in the crowd even if you don’t play the lead.

What are the other projects you will be seen in?

I have three projects —two films one digital — lined up in 2021.

How did you enjoy fatherhood during the lockdown?

Oh, it was great. I saw my daughter from crawling to walking to talking during this pandemic. She will be two this November 18. We are a very close-knit family and she has brought us even nearer.

What’s your fitness regimen?

I sustained severe injuries during the filming of Mum Bhai and underwent knee surgery. During these past few months, I followed a rehab fitness routine. I walked and did strengthening exercises under supervision. Otherwise, I love sports.

What’s your daily diet like?

I love green veggies like spinach, sweet potatoes, salads, soups and pulses. My comfort food comprises Italian cuisine, eggs and South Indian dishes.

Your fashion choices?

My wardrobe is curated by Neha. Left to myself I prefer being in T-shirts and shorts.

What are the things you always carry?

Cell phone, debit card, some money, charger, iPad, a cologne and house and car keys.

What are the qualities you admire in Neha?

Everything about her, she is a great homemaker and a multitasker.

One thing that your fans yet don't know about you?

I am actually very funny and I would love to do comedy someday.

