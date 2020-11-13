Actor Ssumier Pasricha who is known for his notable works in TV series like Code Red, Sasural Simar Ka, and the funny Pammi Aunty in Comedy Nights Bachao, made his singing debut with a devotional song recently.

Ssumier who always wanted to explore his singing talent dropped Teri Jyota Toh Balihari and post the release he made a trip to Vaishnodevi along with his friends. Taking about his thanksgiving gesture to the Goddess, he says, "There was no one around, it's just the silence and the serenity of Vaishnodevi. This is the first time I sat outside the gufa and I sang bhetein (bhajans) as my way of thanking Maa for such a huge 'bhent' and it was successful, people liked it.”

Accompanying him were singer Akhil Sachdeva and actor Angad Hasija and his family members. Continuing he says, “I think it was the best darshan. I don't think so this will happen again in a lifetime.”

The actor promises to deliver more hits in the future after seeking blessing from the goddess.