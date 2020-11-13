The gorgeous former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who will debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj finally got reunited with her family for this Diwali after eight long months.

The ethereal beauty's mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar was in Delhi working through the coronavirus pandemic and Manushi couldn’t get to meet her at all. The Chhillar family will finally come together to celebrate Diwali in Mumbai.

Manushi discloses, “It is definitely a super special Diwali for me and our family this year. Diwali is all about celebrating with your loved ones. My family is my biggest anchor and Diwali for me has always been about being grateful for the unconditional love that they shower on me. So, for me, this Diwali became all the more special because I finally got to meet my mother after eight months”.

The gorgeous actress adds, “My mother was working in Delhi and then coronavirus hit our country and she had to stay in Delhi and work through the pandemic. We were on video calls every single day and missing each other terribly but I respect her all the more because she chose to do her duty for the nation. She inspires me”.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra made India proud on the world stage, adds, “I’m going to cherish every moment with my mother and our family before I start shooting again. It’s going to be a very hectic next few months and I’m looking forward to my work commitments after this festive season”.