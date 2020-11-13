This year saw singer Tulsi Kumar going independent with numbers like Tanhaai, Naam, Zahra Thehro and Tere Naal. all of which garnered a lot of success and topped music charts.

Realising how unpredictable life can be, the young crooner, decided to bring in this Diwali season, by giving back to society and those less fortunate.

And hence she visited an NGO that looks after the orphans. Tulis celebrated the occasion with them with food, dance and music and brought a smile on many an innocent face.

Tulsi Kumar at the orphanage

"For me, Diwali is a festival of giving, spreading light, smiles and happiness to those around. The year has been filled with many challenges, negative happenings and circumstances. So the best gift we could give anyone this Diwali is spreading smiles, happiness and positivity," tells the artiste.

Tulsi Kumar

"When I met the kids of this NGO, I sang with them, danced with them, distributed Diwali decorations and sweets and we celebrated the festival together. It was such a great experience and the look on their faces filled me with so much joy. It also gave me the opportunity to discover their many talents," feels the crooner.