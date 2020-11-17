Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam was reportedly hacked to death on Sunday by a group of men in Chennai. Known for playing the role of an antagonist in a Tamil show titled Thenmozhi BA, the 41-year-old reportedly left the house after getting a call on Sunday.

As per reports, the police have got access to the CCTV footage that recorded the entire incident and one of the attackers was identified as Vijaykumar. Reports suggest that Selvarathinam had an affair with Vijaykumar’s wife.

A police officer reportedly said, “On Saturday, the actor did not go out for shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, an assistant director. In the wee hours of Sunday, he received a phone call after which he left. He told the assistant director that he was on his way to meet his friends but did not give any further details. However, Selvarathinam’s roommate received information that he has been hacked to death on Anna Nedumpathai by a gang of unidentified men.”

It was Mani, the assistant director, who informed the police about the incident. After the police looked out for the CCTV footage, it was found out that the people who attacked him had a brief argument with him before they went on to murder him.

Selvarathinam, who's been a part of the industry for over 10 years is a popular face on the small screen. He is survived by his wife and children.