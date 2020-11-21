Bigg Boss 13 contestant and queen of hearts Shehnaaz Gill travelled down the memory lane while watching Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Chhalaang that released recently. Directed by Hansal Mehta the film was dropped in Amazon Prime Video.

Captioning the picture as Nostalgia, with Rajkummar on the screen of her laptop, Shehnaaz, wrote on Twitter: ‘Chhalaang took me back to the time when I was the sports captain in my school. How I wish I could relive those good old days and memories'.

Shehnaaz ended the post asking them which was their best scene from the film. The singer was last seen in the song Waada Hai with Arjun Kanungo. Post her Bigg Boss stint Shehnaaz was in in a number of music videos, including some with actor Sid Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13.