Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who announced quitting showbiz a while back, has tied the knot with Anas Sayed, a young religious scholar from Gujarat. The couple got married in a private and low-key ceremony in Surat.



While Saturday saw several videos and pictures surfacing on the internet that showed Sana and her groom holding each other's hands and cutting a cake together, the former actress confirmed the news on Sunday by posting a photo of herself with her husband on social media.



In the said photo, Sana can be seen wearing a red bridal lehenga while her husband is sporting a white kurta-pyjama with Nehru jacket.



"Loved each other for the sake of Allah, Married each other for the sake of Allah, May Allah keep us united in this Duniya, And reunite us in jannah... Which of the favours of your lord will u deny," she captioned the photo.



A few months ago, Sana made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.