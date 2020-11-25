Actors are often very selective about the kind of work they associate with and that's all the more true about their debut project. That holds true for fledgeling actor Shreya Chaudhry too, who debuted in the musical web series Bandish Bandits this year. Shreya, who essayed the character of Tamanna, a pop singer in Bandish Bandits, chose the role for a reason that was very close to her heart.

The stylish starlet is closely associated with music since childhood, thanks to her grandmother, who is a trained classical musician. Hence the show was a dream come true for her.

"Bandish Bandits has a special place in my heart, not only because it was an amazing story but because it was interestingly my grandmother’s dream that I become a singer, which I somehow got to fulfil through Bandish Bandits. I was always surrounded by music though I was a bathroom singer. My grandmother was a great support throughout and I truly dedicate this series to her," tells Shreya.