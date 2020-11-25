Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 earlier on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the footballs beloved icon had succumbed to a heart attack at his home.

Maradona, who has struggled with health problems in recent years, underwent brain surgery last month and was also being treated for alcohol dependency. The former Barcelona star was pictured in recent weeks after surgery, reportedly on the mend.

One of the greatest players of all time, Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup.

Following his surgery, flocks of fans turned up at an Argentinian hospital in recent weeks to wish their hero well as he battled to survive the brain surgery. They turned up with flags and banners, while they chanted his name in support.

Maradona only turned 60 last week.

*Developing story