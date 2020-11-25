It seems Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur have taken to pottery! Bebo on Tuesday made a series of posts on her Instagram account where she and little Taimur can be seen trying their hand at pottery at a studio in Dharamkot.



The mother-son duo is on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned her photographs and video.

Kareena is currently expecting her second baby and the actress took to social media to make the announcement in August. On the work front, Kareena recently completed the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.