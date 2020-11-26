Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has garnered tremendous acclaim through her choice of cinema and progressive roles. And now, in Durgamati, that releases on Amazon Prime on December 11, she aces her part as a woman possessed. While talking about the film, Bhumi admits that she seeks out films and characters that look to leave audiences with a message.

In her five years of cinematic journey, Bhumi has emerged as one of the most experimental actors of Bollywood and has carefully chosen her films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, all of which have sparked a conversation.

Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati

“I think my films should entertain people but at the same time, they do seek to leave the audiences with a thought that will hopefully change their thinking for the better. Most of my films have had the heavy social messages but even if you think of a film like Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was an out and out entertainer, it clearly tells you not to succumb to societal pressures of marriage. Staying in the marriage is as much a woman’s choice as a man's,” Bhumi says.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi adds that when she picks her films, she ensures that it's not too preachy because at the end of the day a film has to entertain. “Every film has a certain set of audiences and for me, a film has to entertain its core audience. If it fails to do so, then it doesn’t achieve its purpose,” the talented actress points out.

And that's precisely what the trailer of Durgamati promises. The film starring the actor in the titular is a spine-chilling scary thriller and besides Bhumi there are actors Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta in major roles.

Bhumi Pednekar

“There is no formula to say this film will work and that won’t. It’s all a gamble, every film is but you set out to make it with the purest of intentions that it will reach out and entertain people. Thankfully for me, my films have worked, it has gotten me the recognition and helped me get more challenging and creatively satiating roles,” she adds.

Bhumi will be seen next in horror-thriller Durgamati The Myth, previously titled Durgavati, a remake of the Telegu film Bhaagamathie, that is all set to release next month.