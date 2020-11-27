A self-confessed passionate theatre artiste, Sumeet Vyas believes that an actor should be a detached observer of one’s personal life too. “That way you get to absorb and enrich yourself more as a performer,” says Vyas, talking about his role in the recently released series Dark 7 White that’s streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5. The charming actor, who became a father during the lockdown talks about the series, theatre and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Dark 7 White?

I play Yudhveer Singh, a spoilt brat belonging to a royal family. Growing up in a palace, he feels entitled, and he’s one of those people who stays back at hostel even after finishing college. Later, an incident changes his life, turning him into a focussed politician who can resort to any means or manipulate and harm anyone to achieve something. Some of us are so twisted that our dreams can result in a catastrophe in other’s lives.

Yudhveer is one such character, whose morals have gone for a toss and who finds nothing wrong in manipulating others.

How did you prepare for it?

Both physical and mental preparations were involved. He is a 25-year-old, who is just out of college and is a public figure. So transforming myself to fit the role was interesting besides making mental notes on his backstory and what he went through as a kid for him to become what he is.

Which school of acting do you subscribe to?

I have studied all kinds of acting and take the best of all approaches to come up with my style. But a bit of method acting is always preferred because it brings discipline in performance. Yet one should be careful not to get stuck in method acting, leaving no room for spontaneity. Also preparing the backstory of any character is important.

What has been the biggest takeaway from your journey as an actor?

It has been an enriching one. The best thing I have learnt as an artiste is to be able to disconnect from life to the extent that I start observing what is happening to me whether it is heartbreak, love, anger, deceit or depression. Whatever an artiste experiences, is an asset... a story waiting to be told.

You love theatre more than films by your own admission. How do you see theatre evolving in this new era?

Though right now, not many people are flocking the theatres, I am very hopeful that things will change and it will come back in full force. For the past five-six years, there has been a steady influx of a younger, cooler breed of people, who want to be a part of the theatre, which is a welcome sign. Also, bigger productions are happening and big houses are taking interest in creating broadway-style theatre.

Are you writing any new scripts?

Yes, I am writing a couple of film scripts, which are slices of life sort of films. I enjoy writing for the rom-com genre.

What are the other projects you would be seen in?

There’s this period war web series by Mahesh Manjrekar based on Indo-China war of 1962 and I play one of the survivors in that. The filming is complete and the series is in the postproduction stage. It will release early next year.

