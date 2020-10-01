With the cinemas opening again after almost six months and films going on floors, Bollywood is slowly but steading bouncing back to life and normalcy.

And the first film to complete shoot is Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bellbottom.

"I couldn’t feel more grateful that my industry is bouncing back. Shooting for Bellbottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges due to the pandemic, the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew," says Vaani.

Vaani adds that the entire team followed all safety precautions and ensured they created the perfect bio-bubble. Vaani is having a hectic year as she is all set to immediately start shooting for her next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She says, “I’m looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor,” adds the beautiful actor.