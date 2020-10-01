In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen has shared that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby. As per reports, the model and TV presenter had been taken to hospital after suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

In a lengthy note, the 34-year-old revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience."

Her post included a series of black and white photos taken at the hospital, showing Teigen crying on her bed as well as a shot showing her and John cradling their son.

Earlier on Monday, Chrissy had revealed that she was on 'serious bed rest' due to bleeding and said she was 'about halfway through'. The couple had announced that they were expecting a third child in August.

