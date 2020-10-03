Kunal Kemmu has got a new tattoo! Written in Devanagari and inked below his chest, it features his daughter Inaaya's name.

"This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me," he wrote.

"Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it," added the dotting father.

Earlier on daughter's day, he took to Instagram to share a photo of them and wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday"



Kunal is married to actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.