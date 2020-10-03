When asked if Sushant was tensed in recent times, Neeraj said that while he was a bit tense, it didn’t appear very serious to him.

A lot has been speculated about Sushant Singh Rajput’s life and death ever since he died on June 14 this year. Among the people who saw him last was his cook Neeraj.

In an interview with a national news channel, Neeraj opened up on the ordeals of June 14 and Sushant’s health in recent times.

“I gave him water in the morning at around 8 or 8:15 and that was the last time I saw him. A while later, probably around 9 am, he was given juice by Keshav. But, none of this is unusual. We would serve him breakfast, fruits or juice every morning. That day, he didn’t want fruits and took only juice. Afterwards, he was in his room,” says Neeraj.

When asked if Sushant was tensed in recent times, Neeraj said that while he was a bit tense, it didn’t appear very serious to him. “He was tensed and unwell for quite some time. After Rhea Chakraborty ma'am went, he got slightly more tensed. But, it wasn’t very serious. Since he wasn't unwell, his sister had come over to look after him,” he said.

When asked about depression and if things got worse after Disha Salian’s death, Neeraj said, “He wasn't that much into depression. He would eat less. He was a bit upset but mostly things were fine.”

On the subject of drugs and if they saw Sushant consuming drugs and who was procuring them for him, Neeraj said, “We have never seen anybody bringing drugs and nobody was consuming drugs as such. There was mostly ganja which sir would take and he had been smoking it even before I started working there. When it comes to who was bringing it, sometimes it was Samuel Miranda and sometimes Dipesh Sawant.”

He also informed that there wasn’t any party on June 13 as has been claimed by some people. “Nobody came to the house on June 13. There wasn't any party.”

Describing the months leading up to June, Neeraj said, “Owing to the lockdown, sir was confined to the house. He would step out mostly to pick or drop Rhea ma’am.”



When asked why Rhea moved out, Neeraj said that he is not aware of the reason. “There wasn't a fight as such. She just asked us to pack her clothes, we did and then she left. For us, both were same. Sushant Sir himself told us to listen to whatever Rhea ma’am would tell us regarding food or domestic chores.”

Neeraj also refuted the claims that he has been hiding. “I am not hiding. I also have a wife and children to look after. I can’t go on giving interviews to everyone. Also, people are painting a picture that would stop people from giving work to me.”



He concluded by saying that he had never anticipated this and has full faith in CBI.