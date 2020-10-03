Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His death was originally described as a suicide case by the Mumbai Police.

Ruling out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who has been leading the AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report, has reportedly described it a case of suicide.



“Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” the doctor told a news channel.



The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.



His family has also accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds.



CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe.

Following which CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20 and recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.

The agency also grilled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne.



Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.