Tiger Shroff who debuted as singer with his single Unbelievable has achieved another milestone. Unbelievable is trending on No.6 on the Billboard global charts, specifically on the Top Triller Global chart.



The actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing his gratitude to fans. “Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank. Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love," he wrote.

The song is produced by Gaurav Wadhwa and Big Bang Music and has been widely appreciated by Tiger's fans. On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for Heropanti 2.