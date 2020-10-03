Undekhi actor Abhishek Chauhan feels grateful for the opportunity to play the lead in the recently released film Bahut Hua Samman.

The film directed by Ashish R Shukla, who has done a splendid job with the web series Undekhi, this film stars Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das besides Abhishek and is currently streaming on Hotstar.

Abhishek, who was seen in Cubicles on TVF and last seen in SonyLiv crime thriller Undekhi is getting praises for his act in Bahut Hua Samman, where he is seen alongside Raghav Juyal.

Abhishek Chauhan with Sanjay Mishra in Bahut Hua Samman

"I'm essaying the role of Fandu, an engineering student who sets out for a bank robbery with his friend Boney. The preparation process was fun as we went to Benaras for about 4-5 days and went around the campus interacting with the students of BHU, especially the mechanical engineering students. The team was in perfect sync and the entire journey was very enriching for me. I’m grateful for having been given such an opportunity. I always want to try out new roles and love being challenged," says Abhishek.

Abhishek Chauhan

On talking about the working experience he says, "Well Sanjay Mishra is a legend. The fact that I got to co-create with him and be in that world is one thing off my checklist. He is a multi-genre book in himself. Being with him is like a learning process 24x7. Raghav also hails from Dehradun, so, a brotherly bond developed quickly. He’s very hardworking and sincere".