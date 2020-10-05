Actors Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bedi have criticised Surendra Singh, an MLA from the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. The politicians facing flak for his remark that rapes can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters.

Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons??? https://t.co/JXj9Tx6YOe — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 3, 2020

Swara shared an old video of Surendra Singh’s comments on the Unnao rape saying: “Yeh ghatiya aadmi purana paapi hai (This disgusting man is an old sinner). #rapedefender BJP MLA Surendra Singh/”

These are the kind of MORONS & patriarchal lunatics that the @BJP4India has in its folds.

Time for a colon cleansing for the ruling party.. dont u think? https://t.co/WyYWiMk0Wd — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 4, 2020

