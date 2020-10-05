Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad.



While the actress is yet to confirm, reports suggest that Tamannaah developed symptoms while filming a web-series in Hyderabad, following which she got herself tested. Once it was clear that she has been infected with the novel coronavirus, she was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.



Earlier in August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, Tamannaah had then written, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."



On the work front, the actress will be seen in romantic comedy Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. and sports drama Seetimaarr with Gopichand.