Veteran actor-filmmaker Vishal Anand has passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Nephew of legendary actor Dev Anand, Bhishm Kohli was known by his stage name Vishal Anand. He was seen in films such as Chalte Chalte (1976), Taxi Driver (1973) and Dil Se Mile Dil (1978). Veejay-actor Purab Kohli is his nephew.

Vishal Anand is best recalled as the actor on whom the Kishore Kumar classics "Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna" (Chalte Chalte) and "Yeh naina yeh kaajal" (Dil Se Mile Dil) were picturised. Both these immortal songs were composed by Bappi Lahiri and written by Amit Khanna.

Besides acting in Chalte Chalte and Dil Se Mile Dil, Vishal Anand had produced these films. He also directed Maine Jeena Seekh Liya (1982) and Kismet (1980), besides Dil Se Mile Dil.