Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

Sharing the much-aniticipated news on Tuesday, Kajal shared a not on social media, which read: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

She also added: "I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Ahead of the wedding announcement, speculations were rife after the Magadheera actress shared this post.

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and runs the e-commerce venture Discern Living.