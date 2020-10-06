Over 80,000 fake accounts were reportedly created across all social media platforms to discredit Mumbai police’s investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a report by a leading daily publication, Mumbai police’s cyber unit has found out that posts criticising Mumbai police’s investigation were made from different countries like Italy, Japan, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, France and Romania.

“This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” Param Bir Singh, Mumbai police commissioner told Hindustan Times.



In the same report, he also pointed out that the panel of AIIMS doctors created by CBI has justified their investigation and the findings of Cooper hospital and forensic laboratory. "Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation still many have criticized the investigation," he added.