Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has reportedly suffered a critical injury while shooting for his upcoming film, Kala. The actor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kochi.

As per reports, Tovino suffered an injury after receiving a kick to his stomach during the shooting of Kala which is being directed by VS Rohith. However, the actor chose to ignore the pain and continued to shoot for the film. On Wednesday, after complaining of severe pain, Tovino was taken to the hospital.

Reports also added that the actor suffers from internal bleeding and has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Also starring actors Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor, Kala tells the story of a special relationship shared by a man and his pet dog. Among many other projects, Tovino also has his upcoming superhero film, Minnal Murali in the pipeline.