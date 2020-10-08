The gorgeous Gauri Khan turns a year older today but age, of course, is just a number. The diva who inspires millions with her stunning looks and a great sense of fashion and style has carved a creative identity for herself while being the wife of a superstar and mother to three beautiful kids. Her company Gauri Khan Designs have been amplifying living spaces of the who’s who in town and even beyond and has collaborated with big names like Ralph Loren and Roberto Cavalli.

As she turns 50, we take a look at some of the throwback pictures of the better half of the ‘power-couple’ of Bollywood.

She has always stood by Shahrukh Khan and given us couple-goals.

This picture reminds us of the power-couple making everyone believe 'everything is possible'

Gauri looks stunning in that embellished sari with SRK and son Aryan.

Wherever they went the paparazzi followed them

They are also the cool couple who delight their fans with a casual selfie

Her family is her strength and we can see that in this pic

#couple goals #foreverinlove