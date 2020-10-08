India's Best Dancer judge and choreographer Terence Lewis recently was at the receiving end of social media trolling and abuse after a morphed video of him and Nora Fatehi went viral. The video showed the choreographer touching the actress-dancer inappropriately.

While Nora and Geeta Kapur spoke up about it, Terence hadn't commented on the matter. However, in a recent interview, he opened up about the issue and said that he has the utmost respect for Nora and is not so 'deprived' that he would resort to such things.

"Honestly, when I first saw the video, I did not bother much. The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today's times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care. However, in a matter of four-five hours, I started getting trolled on social media. I got these hateful comments. Now, I have a very humble following of 1.5 million and my followers are very sensible and dignified. I have always seen the positive side of social media. The language being used by some was very derogatory. My fans started fighting with them supporting me. So, I decided to post that message about the Zen master," he reportedly said.

He went on to add, "Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her. Thankfully, throughout my life, I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel deprived. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45."

Offering further clarifications, he also said, "It was a moment of reverence. There were four cameras around. Why would I do something of that sort when I know I am being covered from every possible angle. And you think Nora and I would be expressionless after such a thing. Any woman would react immediately to it. She is the most dignified person, and instantly cleared it out on social media."

