If you have watched the web series Undekhi on Sony LIV, you probably haven’t missed feeling bad for the wedding videographer Rishi, the only guy with a conscience, played by Abhishek Chauhan. This 26-year-old budding actor has managed to hold his own and get noticed despite riveting performances from other stalwarts like Harsh Chhaya and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Born in Dehradun and brought up in Delhi, Abhishek, who grew up on Bollywood, always wanted to be an actor. Star ting with theatre, Chauhan, who debuted in the TVF web series Cubicles, just had his digital film debut with Ashish R Shukla’s Bahut Hua Samman, that’s streaming on Disney+Hotstar now. Here too, he has stood out among actors like Sanjay Mishra and Ram Kapoor to name a few. Excerpts:

Abhishek Chauhan in Bahut Hua Samman

How did you manage to look so convincing in Bahut Hua Samman?

That was the toughest part. I was shooting for Cubicles when I bagged the offer and the shoot for Bahut Hua Samman was to begin just six days after I finished filming for Cubicles. Since the story is about mechanical engineering students of Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Raghav Juyal (my co-actor in the film) and I decided to go to Benares for four days and interact with the students there to get a feel of the ambience and the characters we are supposed to portray. The whole shoot took place in Mumbai, so it was all the more important for us to go to the city to get hold of the rhythm.

Abhishek Chauhan in Bahut Hua Samman

Your future projects?

There’s the web series Bichhu Ka Khel, a pulp thriller directed by Ashish R Shukla. Also, two other projects are in the pipeline.

A few things nobody knows about you?

I am a bit awkward with social media and don’t have a Twitter account and hardly visit my Instagram page. I also love collecting shoes — have 35 pairs as of now.

Abhishek Chauhan

Any relationship rule you follow?

I am more of a giver. I give more and take less.

Your hobbies?

I sketch, play the guitar and love to go hiking.

Essentials you carry in your bag?

I pack my entire world in my bag — I am like a backpacker. There’s always a book or an e-reader, my laptop, headphones, medicines, sanitisers and almost everything that I might need.

Abhishek Chauhan in Bahut Hua Samman

Fashion choices?

I am a casual dresser and usually wear basketball shorts and t-shirts. I prefer cotton and love all colours. But lately, I have started experimenting and wearing a lot of trousers, kurtas and other stuff.

The first thing you do when you wake up?

I drink a lot of water.

Fitness and diet regimens?

I eat everything and I am a hardcore nonvegetarian. But I am averse to junk food and usually prefer homecooked food. I rustle up a lot of experimental dishes.

I have weird tastebuds and love pairing odd food items. Recently I had steamed rice with Mangola soft drink. I am not at all a gym person. I love swimming, playing football and other outdoor games.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas