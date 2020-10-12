Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan on Saturday shared that she has battling depression for over four years.

Taking to Instagram, Ira posted a video talking about her mental health. "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?" said Ira who made her directorial debut last year with stage production, Euripides' Medea.

Signing off the video, Ira said, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Her post came on World Mental Health Day and she urged everyone to start a conversation around mental health.

"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day," she captioned the post.

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.