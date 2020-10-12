Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. The actor who was showered with wishes from the film fraternity, fans and friends ended the birthday festivities with his family. Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted celebratory images of Big B with his granddaughter on her official Instagram page.

Granddaughter Aradhya's message for her grandfather read, "Love you always Dadaji. Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Dadajiiiii (sic)."

Aishwarya's next post in which she is posing with her daughter and Big B, reads, "Happy Birthday dearest Dadaji-Pa. Much love, good health, peace and happiness always... and your Blessings Always (sic)."

Earlier in the day, son Abhishek Bachchan dug out his father's baby picture and posted on Instagram.

Bachchan Sr who is currently busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, tweeted a thank you note to everyone who wished him on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya all were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. They have recovered since then. On the work front, Bachchan Sr will be next seen in Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.