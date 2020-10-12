Selena Gomez has been inspiring fans across the world by opening up about various issues - from mental health to body positivity - over the last few years. While fans often shower the pop icon with love. this time around it was different. The Queen of England's granddaughter Princess Eugenie shared an appreciation post for Selena. The princess took to social media to praise the singer for sharing a photo of herself in a swimsuit and showing her scars from a 2017 kidney operation.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie said: "I thought this was super cool of Selena Gomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar." In the photo, the 'Ice Cream' singer's arched right leg reveals a scar on her upper thigh which Selena proudly flaunted.

Princess Eugenie, who also made headlines for showing her scar from her life-changing spinal surgery in her wedding dress, appreciated Selena's efforts to promote normalcy around the subject. She added, "Let's be proud of our uniqueness."

The picture that the Princess was referring to was posted last month by Selena when recalled her Lupus Kidney treatment and wrote, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."