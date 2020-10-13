After Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced their pregnancies, it seems like another celebrity couple is expecting a new member soon.

According to reports, star couple Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are about to welcome their first child together. The speculation began after Ghatge was seen at her husband's birthday celebration last week in UAE.

Even though the couple has not made it official, Ghatge's loose black dress with what looks like a baby bump seems to have given away the hint. Zaheer and Sagarika, who tied the knot in 2017, are currently in UAE where Zaheer is associated with Mumbai Indians (MI) as Director of Cricket Operations.