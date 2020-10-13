Salman Khan and Disha Patani recently resumed filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after shooting was halted due to the pandemic. Now that the movie underway, reports suggest that Salman is going all out to film his action scenes.

According to a recent report, the actor has roped in a popular martial arts instructor and stuntman from South Korea, Kwon Tae-ho. A source was quoted saying, "The scene sees Salman's character Radhe take on the Goan drug mafia and its overlord, played by Randeep. Director Prabhudheva and Salman wanted it to be slick and fast-paced, and agreed that Kwon Tae-ho would be the best person for the job. He stayed in the country for a month as they shot the scene at a Bandra studio."

Elaborating on the particular action sequence, the source added, "It has been picturised as a moody scene, complete with dim lights and lots of smoke. In fact, Tae-ho also features as one of the bad guys and is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman." The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.