Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has always been a vocal citizen for environment protection and has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Now, her climate-conscious journey has made her take a decision in favour of adopting vegetarianism as a way of life.

Yes, Bhumi has turned vegetarian for the sake of a better planet. Bhumi's much-lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior mobilises Indian citizens to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore,” says Bhumi.

The acclaimed actress, who is set to release her next Durgavati on December 11 this year, realised she wanted to turn vegetarian during the lockdown.

Bhumi with Kankana in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitarey

She adds, “I was never heavy on non-vegetarian, but I took a call during the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been six months now and I’m good, guilt-free and feel physically strong as well”.

The star has been appreciated for her act in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitarey that released on Netflix a few weeks ago.